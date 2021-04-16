Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rep. Scott Perry SlammedFor Racist, Anti-Immigrant Remarks In US House Subcommittee Hearing

Jillian Pikora
Rep. Scott Perry
Rep. Scott Perry Photo Credit: Pennsylvania House of Representative

US Rep. Scott Perry is under fire for repeating controversial and racist statements during a subcommittee hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Perry insinuated that Americans are being "replaced" by immigrants during a discussion about immigration from Central America.

“For many Americans, what seems to be happening or what they believe right now is happening is, what appears to them is we’re replacing national-born Americans, native-born Americans to permanently transform the landscape of this very nation," Perry said.

The Washington Post highlighted Perry's comments comparing them to Tucker Carlson's "toxic rhetoric."

"USA is a melting pot of human beings who bring a rich cultural diversity to our society. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Rep Perry’s pointy white hat is showing," one Twitter user wrote in response to a tweet of the article.

Perry represents Pennsylvania’s 10th district covering all of Dauphin County as well as parts of Cumberland County and York County.

