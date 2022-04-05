Ransom Demands For $10K Texted To Family Of Missing PA Man: Police

A central Pennsylvania family received disturbing texts after their son went missing, police say.

The Highspire Borough police have been searching for Shaquan Dunston, 26, who has been missing since at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, the department says.

The following day his family began receiving text messages from his phone number demanding $10,000 if they wanted to see him again.

Dunston was last seen wearing a blue tie-dyed t-shirt and is described as a black male, 6’1”, approximately 220 pounds.

He was operating a black 2015 Ford Fusion bearing PA Registration LSB8355.

He has been known to have violent tendencies, and has a criminal record involving physical harassment and drug dealing, police say and court records show.

A reward of an undisclosed amount is being offered for his safe return.

Any person with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at here.

