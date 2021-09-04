Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Rangers Continue To Search For Large Snake in Pittsburgh Park

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Large Eastern Black Rat Snake in a tree in Pittsburgh's Frick Park.
Large Eastern Black Rat Snake in a tree in Pittsburgh's Frick Park. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety

A large snake spotted in Pittsburgh's Frick Park is being searched for by park rangers for the second day.

The snake -- believed to be an Eastern Black Rat Snake, according to PPG Aquarium and Pittsburgh Zoo reptile specialists -- was seen hanging from a tree Frick Park trail on Thursday.

The park is a habitat for several snake species, the largest of which is an Eastern Black Rat Snake, says Pittsburgh Public Safety. "It can be surprising to find these amazing snakes that can be up to seven feet long, but don’t let their size fool you!”

“Rat snakes can only eat things that fit in their mouth,” Pittsburgh Parks added on Twitter. “This is primarily rodents, eggs, and frogs. Rat snakes aren’t venomous and pose no threat to humans. They love to climb trees to find food and bask in the sun.”

Pittsburgh Park Rangers and Animal Care and Control are searching for the snake.

“Public Safety is warning the public, if you come across a large snake you are not familiar with, stay way and immediately notify police,”  says Pittsburgh Public Safety.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.