Rangers Continue To Search For Large Snake in Pittsburgh Park

A large snake spotted in Pittsburgh's Frick Park is being searched for by park rangers for the second day.

The snake -- believed to be an Eastern Black Rat Snake, according to PPG Aquarium and Pittsburgh Zoo reptile specialists -- was seen hanging from a tree Frick Park trail on Thursday.

Final Update: The experts have spoken!

We thank the reptile specialists at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium for identifying the Frick Park snake as a Black Rat Snake.

We thank the public for their interest and for helping us identify this park visitor. https://t.co/WeAIBQX08L — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 8, 2021

The park is a habitat for several snake species, the largest of which is an Eastern Black Rat Snake, says Pittsburgh Public Safety. "It can be surprising to find these amazing snakes that can be up to seven feet long, but don’t let their size fool you!”

“Rat snakes can only eat things that fit in their mouth,” Pittsburgh Parks added on Twitter. “This is primarily rodents, eggs, and frogs. Rat snakes aren’t venomous and pose no threat to humans. They love to climb trees to find food and bask in the sun.”

Pittsburgh Park Rangers and Animal Care and Control are searching for the snake.

“Public Safety is warning the public, if you come across a large snake you are not familiar with, stay way and immediately notify police,” says Pittsburgh Public Safety.

