'Police Situation' In Harrisburg Caused By Man Who Threw Bricks At Police Authorities Say

A "police situation" happened in Harrisburg when officers attempted to apprehend a man wanted on felony charges in connection with three separate situations— including one where he threw bricks at police during a protest, authorities say.

Rahfeek Capri Scott, 28, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself inside a home in the 800 block of Green Street when police came to arrest him around 1:30 p.m. on August 11, 2022, the City of Harrisburg's Director of Communications Matt Maisel told Daily Voice.

The "situation" ended with the help of the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team around 4 p.m., according to the police.

Scott was "peacefully" taken into custody, police say.

"No one was injured during the situation. Contrary to some reports, there was never any active shooting or hostage situation, and the public was never in danger," Maisel says.

Scott was wanted for three incidents resulting in felony charges in 2020, according to police and court records.

The first incident was during a protest in response to the death of George Floyd in downtown Harrisburg on May 30, 2020. "Harrisburg Police were in the downtown area for a protest that was transitioning into riot-like conditions," according to their initial release on the warrant for his arrest. During this incident, Scott is accused of throwing bricks at and striking marked Harrisburg Police vehicles, police say and court records confirm.

Less than two months later, on July 19, he allegedly strangled a person to "they almost lost consciousness, while also verbally threatening to kill them," at the same Green Street home, where the 2022 "police situation" would later occur, police say.

When police spotted him 8 days later, they attempted a traffic stop, but when he attempted to speed off, he struck "an occupied vehicle, after failing to stop at a posted stop sign, and upon rendering his vehicle inoperable as a result of the crash, Scott fled on foot from police," they say.

Scott's charges include rioting, institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, strangulation, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving attended motor vehicles, and various summary traffic offenses.

His arraignment was pending at the time of this publication.

