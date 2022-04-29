Police ID Man Who Killed Two People In Central PA

Police have identified the man they believe killed two people in central Pennsylvania last month.

Shawn Hairston, 35, and Ana Scott, 42, were shot dead in a home on the first block of 16th Street in Harrisburg on Mar. 13, according to city police.

Kurt Darnell Tasker Jr., 32, is believed to be their killer, police say.

He is wanted for two counts of homicide and various firearms charges, court records show.

Anyone with information on Tasker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

