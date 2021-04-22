Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged With Trying To Withdraw Friend's Traffic Ticket

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Trask Alexander
Trask Alexander Photo Credit: Trask Alexander Linkedin

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is facing criminal charges on accusations he tried to withdraw a traffic citation issued to an acquaintance by another trooper, authorities said.

Trooper Trask Alexander, 29 of Beaver Falls was charged on April 22 with tampering with records or identification, tampering with public records or information and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, according to PSP.

The charges stem from a traffic citation issued to an acquaintance of Alexander's in November 2020, State Police said.

Alexander joined PSP in November 2014 where he has worked on Troop D patrol Beaver County.

He was suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him and an internal investigation.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 24 at 10 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.