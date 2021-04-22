Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged With Trying To Withdraw Friend's Traffic Ticket

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is facing criminal charges on accusations he tried to withdraw a traffic citation issued to an acquaintance by another trooper, authorities said.

Trooper Trask Alexander, 29 of Beaver Falls was charged on April 22 with tampering with records or identification, tampering with public records or information and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, according to PSP.

The charges stem from a traffic citation issued to an acquaintance of Alexander's in November 2020, State Police said.

Alexander joined PSP in November 2014 where he has worked on Troop D patrol Beaver County.

He was suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him and an internal investigation.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 24 at 10 a.m.

