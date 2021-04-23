Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: 2 Shot In Harrisburg
News

Pennsylvania Child Playing With Rabid Bat Gets Bitten

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Bat (stock photo).
Bat (stock photo). Photo Credit: Pixabay

A child playing with a rabid bat in Allegheny County was hospitalized after being bitten by the animal, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The bat was captured on Monday in Pitcairn, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh, and later tested positive for rabies.

An investigation by the PA DOH revealed that at least three other children might have passed the bat around and were possibly also bitten by it.

Health officials have contacted the parents of three children and said that any other parents who believe their child encountered the bat should call the Health Department immediately.

The bat is the second animal in Allegheny County to test positive for rabies this year, the first was a raccoon found in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood in January.

The rabies virus is transmitted by an infected animal’s bite or scratch and is nearly always fatal if left untreated, according to the CDC.

Click here for CDC recommendations on what to do if you're bitten by a rabid animal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.