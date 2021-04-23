Pennsylvania Child Playing With Rabid Bat Gets Bitten

A child playing with a rabid bat in Allegheny County was hospitalized after being bitten by the animal, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The bat was captured on Monday in Pitcairn, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh, and later tested positive for rabies.

An investigation by the PA DOH revealed that at least three other children might have passed the bat around and were possibly also bitten by it.

Health officials have contacted the parents of three children and said that any other parents who believe their child encountered the bat should call the Health Department immediately.

The bat is the second animal in Allegheny County to test positive for rabies this year, the first was a raccoon found in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood in January.

The rabies virus is transmitted by an infected animal’s bite or scratch and is nearly always fatal if left untreated, according to the CDC.

Click here for CDC recommendations on what to do if you're bitten by a rabid animal.

