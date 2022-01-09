Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

PA Woman Leaves $160K+ Estate To Volunteer Fire Departments

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Bloomsburg fire department
Bloomsburg fire department Photo Credit: Facebook (Bloomsburg fire department)

More than a year after a Pennsylvania woman’s death, her estate has finally been settled– leaving many fire departments their biggest Christmas gifts ever.

Derlene Canouse, 89, of 211 East First Street, Bloomsburg, Columbia County– formerly of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, died on Aug. 21, 2020, according to public records.

The former Harrisburg school district elementary school teacher and her husband Jack Canouse, who passed in 2016, had no children of her own, and her husband had volunteered with fire departments in Columbia County, according to a report by Fox56.

The couple's combined estates were estimated to total $78,600, after the estate debts were paid, reports whlm.

When the bills were filed, the estate actually had $160,040.68 remaining– meaning she could leave $80,020.34 to two area fire departments to which her family had a connection, according to Fox56’s report.

“The Bloomsburg and Berwick fire departments recently were bequeathed from the estate of Derlene K. Canouse nearly $80,000 to aid their departments,” Bloomsburg Fire Department posted on it’s Facebook page on Wednesday.  “Our organizations are very honored by her support to both departments. It comes at a time when funding has been difficult with the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The Bloomsburg department purchased a rescue boat, according to Fox56.

Berwick’s share of the donation will be split between four fire companies, which were each awarded $20,000 to make repairs, update a kitchen, purchase a firetruck, and update old equipment, according to the outlet.

Click here to read more from Fox56.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.