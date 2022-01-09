PA Woman Leaves $160K+ Estate To Volunteer Fire Departments

More than a year after a Pennsylvania woman’s death, her estate has finally been settled– leaving many fire departments their biggest Christmas gifts ever.

Derlene Canouse, 89, of 211 East First Street, Bloomsburg, Columbia County– formerly of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, died on Aug. 21, 2020, according to public records.

The former Harrisburg school district elementary school teacher and her husband Jack Canouse, who passed in 2016, had no children of her own, and her husband had volunteered with fire departments in Columbia County, according to a report by Fox56.

The couple's combined estates were estimated to total $78,600, after the estate debts were paid, reports whlm.

When the bills were filed, the estate actually had $160,040.68 remaining– meaning she could leave $80,020.34 to two area fire departments to which her family had a connection, according to Fox56’s report.

“The Bloomsburg and Berwick fire departments recently were bequeathed from the estate of Derlene K. Canouse nearly $80,000 to aid their departments,” Bloomsburg Fire Department posted on it’s Facebook page on Wednesday. “Our organizations are very honored by her support to both departments. It comes at a time when funding has been difficult with the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The Bloomsburg department purchased a rescue boat, according to Fox56.

Berwick’s share of the donation will be split between four fire companies, which were each awarded $20,000 to make repairs, update a kitchen, purchase a firetruck, and update old equipment, according to the outlet.

