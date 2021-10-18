PA Woman Charged For Abusing Corpse Of Child, Authorities Say

A 21-year-old woman from Dauphin County has been charged following an investigation into the death of a juvenile, according to police.

Rachel Louise Hoffman, of Elizabethville, was charged with the following on Friday in connection with a child's death in Halifax Township on June 27, 2020:

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

M2 Tamper With or Fabricate Physical Evidence

M2 Abuse Of Corpse

Pennsylvania state law defines abuse of a corpse as a "person who treats a corpse in a way that he knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities commits a misdemeanor of the second degree," as written in the Pennsylvania statute 5510.

The charges come shortly after Hoffman was arrested for crashing her 2018 Ford Focus into a parked vehicle then the curb at 78 East Main Street of in Elizabethville Borough on Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:02 a.m., according to a Pennsylvania state police release from Lykens.

Charges of DUI and Drug Possession have been filed for that case, but she was charged for another DUI prior to incident with the child in 2020 and court records show that case is still active.

The Aug. 2021 DUI case is listed as pending in the court of common pleas, but she has been removed from consideration for the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program, according to court documents.

She was arraigned released on $15,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 15, as stated on her most recent court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Gregory D. Johnson on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., according to her court docket.

