Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

PA Woman Charged For Abusing Corpse Of Child, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania state police vehicle.
Pennsylvania state police vehicle. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A 21-year-old woman from Dauphin County has been charged following an investigation into the death of a juvenile, according to police.

Rachel Louise Hoffman, of Elizabethville, was charged with the following on Friday in connection with a child's death in Halifax Township on June 27, 2020:

  • F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver
  • M2 Tamper With or Fabricate Physical Evidence
  • M2 Abuse Of Corpse

Pennsylvania state law defines abuse of a corpse as a "person who treats a corpse in a way that he knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities commits a misdemeanor of the second degree," as written in the Pennsylvania statute 5510.

The charges come shortly after Hoffman was arrested for crashing her 2018 Ford Focus into a parked vehicle then the curb at 78 East Main Street of in Elizabethville Borough on Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:02 a.m., according to a Pennsylvania state police release from Lykens.

Charges of DUI and Drug Possession have been filed for that case, but she was charged for another DUI prior to incident with the child in 2020 and court records show that case is still active. 

The Aug. 2021 DUI case is listed as pending in the court of common pleas, but she has been removed from consideration for the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program, according to court documents.

She was arraigned released on $15,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 15, as stated on her most recent court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Gregory D. Johnson on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., according to her court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.