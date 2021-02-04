Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PA Senate GOP Members Block Gov. Wolf's Vaccine Passport

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania Senate Swearing-In Day 2019, from left to right: Senators Kristin Philips-Hill, Judy Ward and Michele Brooks.
Pennsylvania Senate Swearing-In Day 2019, from left to right: Senators Kristin Philips-Hill, Judy Ward and Michele Brooks. Photo Credit: Senate Brooks Website

Government Tom Wolf says he supports a vaccine passport in Pennsylvania.

But before it even is officially proposed three republican state senators have already announced a plan to introduce legislation banning it.

Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill of district 28, Judy Ward of district 30 and Michele Brooks  of district 50 released a statement on Thursday regarding a memo they sent to their colleagues asking for their support.

Their memo states, "requiring a vaccine passport for Pennsylvanians to live their lives day-to-day represents an extreme government intrusion into people’s personal lives."

New York state recently launched their own vaccine passport program early this week.

All three senators released statements agreeing that anyone who wants a vaccine should get one but said there are reasons why people may not want to get vaccinated, and believe any government should not ask citizens to share details about their health.

“Far too often during this pandemic have Pennsylvanians been subject to intrusive monitoring of their health and overt invasions of their privacy at the hands of government. We must take a stand to protect our Constitutional rights and health privacy," said Sen. Ward.

On Tuesday, Gov. Wolf told members of the media that he thinks implementing a vaccine passport would be "relatively easy," and he said he would support it if the legislators sent him a plan.

To date, no legislation in favor of a vaccine passport has been proposed in Pennsylvania.

