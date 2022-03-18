Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

PA Public Safety Director Crashed Car While DUI With High BAC: Police

Jillian Pikora
William M. Baldwin
William M. Baldwin Photo Credit: Middletown bureau of police

A Public Safety Director serving in central Pennsylvania was arrested for driving under the influence with a high blood alcohol level on Wednesday night, police say.

Derry Township police were called to a crash on West Chocolate Avenue/state route 422 at the intersection of Hockersville Road on Mar. 16 at approximately 9:48 pm, according to a release by the department.

"Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had gone off the north side of the highway and collided with a tree," the release states.

The uninjured driver was identified as William M. Baldwin, 51, of Hummelstown— the public safety director for Middletown Borough, police say.

His blood alcohol level was found to be between .10 and .16— the state limit is .08, the police stats

Baldwin has been charged with DUI: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (General Impairment), DUI: High Rate of Alcohol BAC .10-< .16, and Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, the release shows

No one else was involved in the crash, according to the police.

Baldwin, who was only appointed to the role in May 2021, has been put on unpaid administrative leave due to these charges, officials say.

Prior to his appointment the position had been vacant since 2018, according to public records.

