PA Man Who Illegally Reentered The US, Nabbed With Illegal Firearm: USDOJ

A 30-year-old Harrisburg man is heading to prison after he illegally reentered the US, but he wasn’t initially caught on those charges, according to a release by the US Department of Justice.

Luis Miguel Mejia-Lugo fraudulently used the identity of a United States citizen, including a counterfeit social security card, to obtain a Pennsylvania Driver’s License— using the license to purchase a firearm, US Attorney John C. Gurganus says.

He was found with the gun and arrested in Hazleton on Apr. 29, 2020, Gurganus says in the release.

Mejia-Lugo had previously been deported as an “alien with prior felony convictions for armed robbery and assault,” as stated in the release.

He was convicted of aggravated identity theft and illegal reentry of a removed alien and will serve up to 42 months in prison followed by a year of probation for violating his deportation, according to the release.

The country he reentered from was not released by officials.

He was sentenced Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court by Judge Robert D. Mariani. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St John prosecuted the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.