PA Man Who Assaulted Teen Sought By Police After Escaping House Arrest

A man who assaulted a 16-year-old is being sought by police after he escaped from house arrest, according to a release by the police.

Chambersburg police are asking the public for help locating Elijah Pough Jr., 46, originally of Steelton, who escaped from GPS monitored house arrest in Chambersburg on Thursday, Mar. 17, according to a release by the police department.

Charges related to his escape are being filed by the department.

Pough was originally arrested for an assault of a 16-year-old in the 500 block of South Second Street just before midnight on Sept. 30, 2021, according to an earlier release by Chambersburg police.

He was convicted of aggravated assault, simple assault, and corruption of a minor— for which he was sentenced to two years of probation with strict monitoring and zero contact with the victim as of Dec. 17, 2021, court records show.

Police urge the public not to attempt to apprehend or confront him, instead, they request that anyone with information on Pough’s whereabouts contact the Chambersburg police or call Officer Deneen with Franklin County adult probation at 717-264-6613 ext. 21511.

