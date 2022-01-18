PA Man Jumps Out Of Moving Vehicle During High Speed Chase From State Police

A car slammed into a central Pennsylvania business after the driver jumped out of it during a police chase on Saturday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Darryl "DJ" Edward Royal Jr., 32, of Middletown, jumped out of a moving vehicle, continuing to run away-- while the car slammed into a local business, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Police initially attempted a traffic stop of a dark blue 2004 Honda Pilot PA license LRX2021 operated by Royal along Interstate 283 in Swatara Township on Jan. 15 at approximately 1:15 a.m., according to the release.

Instead of stopping, Royal continued to the Red Roof Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard at a high rate of speed, but as the car crossed the parking lot onto the grass-- he jumped from the vehicle and continued to flee from police on foot, according to the release.

The car rolled into Smoke Shop One, "causing significant damage to the building and items inside," as stated in the release.

When Royal was apprehended, police learned he had been driving under the influence and was wanted on multiple warrants, according to the release.

Royal has been charged with the following for this incident, according to his most recent court docket:

F3 Fleeing or attempting to elude officer

F3 Flight to Avoid Apprehension/ Trial/Punishment

S Failure To Stop At Red Signal

M Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

M2 Resist Arrest.or other Law Enforcement

M3 Accidents Involving Damage To Attended Vehicle Or Property

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

S Disregard Traffic Lane

S Turning Movements And Required Signals

S Careless Driving

S Reckless Driving

S Fail to Use Safety Belt-

S Driving While Operator Privileges Suspended Or Revoked

Royal has a record for theft of XBOX games, as well as a lengthy court record dating back to 2013, according to police and court documents.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith on Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m., according to his court docket

