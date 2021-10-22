Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

PA Man Caught On Top Of Woman He Was Assaulting, Police Say

Daily Voice
Nathan Patrick Whaling
Nathan Patrick Whaling Photo Credit: Google Maps/Susquehanna Regional Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged after being spotted by police while assaulting a woman.

Susquehanna regional police were called to a domestic dispute at 16 Hillcrest Road, East Donegal Township, on Oct. 17, according to a statement released by police.

"The first officer that arrived on scene could hear screaming coming from the second floor of the residence and proceeded inside," police say. "The officer observed a male on top of a female assaulting her and took him into custody."

The man was identified later identified as Nathan Patrick Whaling, 22, of Hanover, according to court documents.

Whaling has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • F2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

He was released on a surety bond for $100,000 in bail, according to his update court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Scott E. Albert on Oct. 28 at 8:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.