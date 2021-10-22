PA Man Caught On Top Of Woman He Was Assaulting, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged after being spotted by police while assaulting a woman.

Susquehanna regional police were called to a domestic dispute at 16 Hillcrest Road, East Donegal Township, on Oct. 17, according to a statement released by police.

"The first officer that arrived on scene could hear screaming coming from the second floor of the residence and proceeded inside," police say. "The officer observed a male on top of a female assaulting her and took him into custody."

The man was identified later identified as Nathan Patrick Whaling, 22, of Hanover, according to court documents.

Whaling has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck

M2 Simple Assault

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

He was released on a surety bond for $100,000 in bail, according to his update court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Scott E. Albert on Oct. 28 at 8:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

