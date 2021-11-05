PA Gov. Tom Wolf Made 'Honest Mistake' When He Violated PA Election Code, Authorities Say

Gov. Tom Wolf appears to have mistakenly violated Pennsylvania election code when he had his wife drop off his mail-in ballot, authorities say.

Gov. Wolf, a democratic in his final term in office, admitted the error saying he voted "a couple weeks ago" by mail and that first lady Frances Wolf delivered it on his behalf, on KDKA radio on Tuesday morning.

Mail-in or absentee ballots must be delivered in person by the voter to the appropriate county board of election or mailed-in and received before Election day 8 p.m., according to

The only exception to this rule is a provision for special circumstances, such as disability, which must be pre-approved, as stated in the code.

This violation is illegal in Pennsylvania and punishable by law for up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine, according to the code.

"It was an honest mistake," a spokesperson for the governor told media outlets on Thursday night.

Gov. Wolf lives and votes in York County.

The York County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond when Daily Voice reached out for comment about any charges filed against the governor on Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.