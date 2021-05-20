PA Gov. Tom Wolf Extends Proclamation of Disaster Despite Vote To Limit This Ability

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, according to his office.

The fifth renewal of the disaster emergency comes just two days after voters in the Keystone state approved a constitutional amendment to limit the governor's emergency powers.

The amendment will require any governor of the state to receive approval from the legislature to extend any public emergency declaration beyond 21 days.

The vote has yet to be certified by the state.

The first proclamation was signed on March 6, 2020.

The extension is meant to give the public more time to get fully vaccinated, while continuing to provide families and businesses in need financial support.

"We need just a little more time under this current disaster declaration to ensure that we do not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic," says Gov. Wolf.

All mitigation measures are currently scheduled to be lifted on Memorial Day.

