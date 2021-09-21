Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
PA Ex-Con Arrested For Murder While On Parole For Attempting To Murder His Brother: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Daniel Caraballo
Daniel Caraballo Photo Credit: Facebook- Daniel Caraballo

A man on parole after pleading guilty to attempted homicide, has been charged with the murder of his former neighbor.

Daniel Edward Caraballo, 32, of Harrisburg, has been charged with the death of Jermaine L. Gould, 41, of York.

Gould was shot in the 700 block of south 2nd Street in Steelton around 6:45 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

He later died of his injuries at Harrisburg Hospital.

Gould is survived by his siblings, "Tyisha Chatman and husband Robert, Gregory Gould Jr., Jonathan Sims, Amanda Miller and Ashley Miller; and a host of nieces, and nephews," according to his obituary.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at Jabez Ministries located at 40 Jefferson Avenue in York on July 5 at 11 a.m.

Caraballo was charged for killing Gould on Sept. 17, according to court documents.

He has a long criminal record including attempting to murder his brother Michael by shooting him twice in the chest in 2012, according to documents obtained by PennLive.

Caraballo was paroled from prison after serving seven years of a eight to 16 year sentence, on April 28, according to court documents.

Caraballo had been living in a halfway house in West Hanover Township, but had returned to his hometown of Steelton in May, according to his Facebook profile.

Caraballo has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License
  • F3 Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure

Caraballo remains in custody after he was arrested for public drunkenness in July, which violated his parole.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled at the time of publishing.

