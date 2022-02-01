Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Meteor Explosion Caused 'Boom' That Shook Ground In Pittsburgh Area: NWS

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
"This GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product shows a flash that was not associated with lightning."
"This GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product shows a flash that was not associated with lightning." Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Did you feel that? A meteor is being eyed as the cause of the massive "boom" that shook the ground across the Pittsburgh area on New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Dispatchers in Allegheny County received multiple reports of a "loud boom," shaking the South Hills and other areas, officials said in a Tweet.

No seismic activity and no thunder or lightning were reported. 

The NWS says the most logical explanation was a meteor explosion.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.