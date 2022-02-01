Meteor Explosion Caused 'Boom' That Shook Ground In Pittsburgh Area: NWS

Did you feel that? A meteor is being eyed as the cause of the massive "boom" that shook the ground across the Pittsburgh area on New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Dispatchers in Allegheny County received multiple reports of a "loud boom," shaking the South Hills and other areas, officials said in a Tweet.

No seismic activity and no thunder or lightning were reported.

The NWS says the most logical explanation was a meteor explosion.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.