Man Charged With Felonies For Assaulting, Shooting Man, Harrisburg Police Say

A man has been charged with felonies for assaulting and shooting someone in Harrisburg on Wednesday, according to area police.

Harrisburg Police Patrol Units were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 2000 Block of Kensington Street on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival the Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

He is expected to recover.

William Vining, 35, has been identified as the perpetrator.

He has been charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon

M1 Firearm Not To Be Carried without License

S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

Vining was held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 717-558-6900 and ask for the City Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.