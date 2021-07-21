Contact Us
Breaking News: Bottle Water Advisory Issued In Hershey After Water Main Breaks Near Sewer Main
Man Charged With Felonies For Assaulting, Shooting Man, Harrisburg Police Say

Jillian Pikora
William Vining.
William Vining. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Police

A man has been charged with felonies for assaulting and shooting someone in Harrisburg on Wednesday, according to area police.

Harrisburg Police Patrol Units were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 2000 Block of Kensington Street on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival the Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

He is expected to recover.

William Vining, 35, has been identified as the perpetrator.

He has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon
  • M1 Firearm Not To Be Carried without License
  • S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

Vining was held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 717-558-6900 and ask for the City Police.

