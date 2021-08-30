Man, 58, Drowns In Swatara Creek

The 58-year-old man who went missing after a rafting incident on Saturday was found dead on Sunday, according to local officials.

Police were called for water rescues along Swatara Creek at Fiddlers Elbow Road overpass on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

Multiple people were stuck and/or capsized in small water crafts, kayaks and tubes in the area where a tree had fallen into the river.

A group was floating down the creek when they got entangled in some of the branches.

The water level was reported to be four feet higher than usual due to last week's storms, making it difficult for the people to swim to shore.

Police and rescue workers assisted the group upon arrival.

It was during this time that one person went under the water and did not resurface.

A search was initiated and concluded at dusk, only to resume on Sunday.

The man was found drowned in the creek on Sunday around 1 p.m.

His identity has not been made public.

