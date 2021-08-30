Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Man, 58, Drowns In Swatara Creek

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Swatara Creek at Fiddlers Elbow Road.
Swatara Creek at Fiddlers Elbow Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The 58-year-old man who went missing after a rafting incident on Saturday was found dead on Sunday, according to local officials.

Police were called for water rescues along Swatara Creek at Fiddlers Elbow Road overpass on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

Multiple people were stuck and/or capsized in small water crafts, kayaks and tubes in the area where a tree had fallen into the river.

A group was floating down the creek when they got entangled in some of the branches.

The water level was reported to be four feet higher than usual due to last week's storms, making it difficult for the people to swim to shore.

Police and rescue workers assisted the group upon arrival.

It was during this time that one person went under the water and did not resurface.

A search was initiated and concluded at dusk, only to resume on Sunday.

The man was found drowned in the creek on Sunday around 1 p.m.

His identity has not been made public.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.