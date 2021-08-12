Inside Joke With Wife Wins PA Man Election: Report

We have all heard of Mickey Mouse being a write-in candidate -- but Mickey has never accepted the position.

A central Pennsylvania man won a local election as a write-in candidate with two votes -- him and his wife.

Avi Hameroff has been elected Minority Inspector of Elections in Lower Paxton Township after he and his wife Lindsay jokingly wrote his name in, according to a report by Fox43.

He was given the title "minority" as he received the second most votes, the outlet reports.

After Hameroff received a letter saying he won on Nov. 30, he decided to accept the position and take it seriously as he oversees election day voter check-ins and assists with provisional ballots during his four-year term, according to the outlet.

In a state with such disputed elections in recent years it will be interesting to see how he handles the sometimes stressful role, as we saw during the federal election in Pennsylvania in 2020.

Hameroff will receive training for which he will be paid $20, in addition to a $140-per-Election Day stipend, the outlet reports citing Dauphin County's Elections Director, Jerry Feaser.

