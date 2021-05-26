House Arrest Reduced For PA Woman Accused Of Stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Laptop

The Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop successfully petitioned the court to allow her 13 hours a day outside her home while she awaits trial, according to court records.

Riley June Williams, 22 of Harrisburg, was arrested in Jan. on charges related to illegally entering the US Capitol building and later was charged with stealing Pelosi's laptop, according to the US Department of Justice.

Williams' defense team filed the petition with US District Court in D.C. on Tuesday.

The request was apparently made on the grounds that she needs to seek employment, so she asked to leave her home everyday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Williams' dad, Rickey Williams, was busted on child porn charges after asking an undercover detective posing as a teenage girl online to film herself using the bathroom, Daily Voice previously reported.

Williams, who is currently unemployed, has been under house arrest with location monitoring since her release on bail on Jan. 21, according to court documents.

The original house arrest order required her to stay at her home at all times except for employment, education, appearances in court, and other court-related services and activities.

Another factor in the petition by Williams' attorneys is that she has not been formally indicted-- which they say indicates Williams faces a lengthy pretrial process.

“Ms. Williams has bills to pay including a car payment, and a phone payment as she was ordered to get a flip phone in this case,” the motion says.

Williams' attorneys argued that she has not violated her release conditions and should be allowed to leave her house to look for a job.

In addition to helping her to seek employment, it would also “give her a little freedom of movement as the case progresses," her attorneys said.

The Mechanicsburg High School graduate was staying with her father Rickey Williams at his Mechanicsburg home prior to their trip to the Capitol, but since that time the security guard has been charged with soliciting child porn.

She is currently staying with her mother in Harrisburg. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28.

