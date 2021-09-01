Homicide Investigation Launched In Harrisburg After Woman Found Unresponsive In Home

A woman was found dead at her home has prompted a homicide investigation in Harrisburg, according to area police.

The police were called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home in the 1200 block of Oyler Road on Aug. 24.

Upon arrival officers determined the woman was dead.

“The circumstances surrounding the female's death were undetermined at the scene, and an investigation was initiated,” police say.

An autopsy was performed and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Police believe the woman may have been attacked and/or physically assaulted.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

