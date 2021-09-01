Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Mets GM Busted For DWI After Party At Owner Steve Cohen's House, Report Says
News

Homicide Investigation Launched In Harrisburg After Woman Found Unresponsive In Home

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Harrisburg Police Department building in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.
Harrisburg Police Department building in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was found dead at her home has prompted a homicide investigation in Harrisburg, according to area police.

The police were called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home in the 1200 block of Oyler Road on Aug. 24.

Upon arrival officers determined the woman was dead.

“The circumstances surrounding the female's death were undetermined at the scene, and an investigation was initiated,” police say.

An autopsy was performed and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Police believe the woman may have been attacked and/or physically assaulted.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.