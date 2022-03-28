Here's Why Couple Just Married By Tom Hanks Is Choosing To Be Kind

If Tom Hanks can be kind, why can't we all?

That's the question a Pennsylvania couple married by the Academy Award-winning actor earlier this month was left asking themselves after their once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's been a great reminder to us, as recipients of such a kind gesture, to spread more of that love all around us," said Krisna Poznik Stahl, who married her husband, Tyson, with help from Hanks, on March 20.

"Tom Hanks might be a famous celebrity, but I suspect he does things like this because it brings people such joy. And you don’t need to be anyone, but you do need to spread a little more love to the world."

Krisna and Tyson, of Bellevue, met on Tinder in 2013. Three years later, they got engaged.

They also welcomed a son and daughter into their lives, moved into a 102-year-old home and renovated it. Their wedding became less and less of a priority over the years, they said.

As their special day neared, they didn't come up with any specific vision. All they knew was that they wanted to have it in their home, once the renovations were complete.

The home itself is strikingly similar to the one in Hank's 1986 film "The Money Pit." Krisna and Tyson recently watched the movie, and "giggled at all of the relatable moments," Poznik Stahl said.

"At the end, when Hanks’ and Long’s characters were married at their mansion, I knew I had to ask if Mr. Hanks would fulfill our dream of getting married at our very own 'Money Pit' home, even though ours isn’t complete yet," Poznik Stahl said.

Hanks has been in the area filming "A Man Called Otto," and the film crew set up a catering tent in the Stahls' yard.

With little to lose, Poznik Stahl penned a letter to the actor, asking if he would marry her and her future husband. She explained that if he was willing, it would be just a small ceremony with their parents and kids.

Poznik Stahl slipped the note to one of Hanks' crew members, who eventually got it to the actor. The future Stahls didn't have to wait long for his reply: A day later, he said yes.

On March 20, Hanks knocked on the Stahls' front door, ready to rock, and was as charming as ever, Poznik Stahl recalled.

"He was wonderful," she said. "I provided a script for the ceremony for some specific things we wanted to include, like the wording for our ring exchange, but gave him freedom to make any additions or adjustments. He added in a lovely analogy about marriage, and it was very meaningful to us."

The Stahls feel fortunate to have had the experience and want to teach their kids that "the world is full of wonderful little surprises and dreams beyond your imagination. Sometimes all you have to do is ask with kindness and sincerity.

"Yes, Tom Hanks married us in our house, and that in and of itself is sensational," Poznik Stahl said.

"I’m thrilled to have married the love of my life, in our dream home, and being married by Tom Hanks just made the moment even more special.

"But it also just meant so much to us. His gesture truly touched our hearts and the words he spoke to us has bound our love to each other. It’s our duty and honor to choose each other every day."

