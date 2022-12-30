Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Harrisburg Grocery Store Sells $50K Lotto Ticket

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Karns Foods at 6001 Allentown Blvd. in Harrisburg sold a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000, state lotto officials say.
Karns Foods at 6001 Allentown Blvd. in Harrisburg sold a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000, state lotto officials say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

In the last drawing of 2022, a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Harrisburg has won $50,000, state officials announced. 

The unnamed winner purchased the New Years Millionaire Raffle ticket at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, state lotto representatives said in a statement. 

The winning number was pulled in the seventh of eight drawings for the New Years Millionaire Raffle, officials continued. The final drawing will occur on Saturday, Jan. 7. 

To learn if your ticket is a winner, scan it at an official Pennsylvania Lottery retailer or use the official Lottery app. 

Learn more by visiting palottery.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.