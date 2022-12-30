Harrisburg Grocery Store Sells $50K Lotto Ticket

In the last drawing of 2022, a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Harrisburg has won $50,000, state officials announced.

The unnamed winner purchased the New Years Millionaire Raffle ticket at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, state lotto representatives said in a statement.

The winning number was pulled in the seventh of eight drawings for the New Years Millionaire Raffle, officials continued. The final drawing will occur on Saturday, Jan. 7.

To learn if your ticket is a winner, scan it at an official Pennsylvania Lottery retailer or use the official Lottery app.

