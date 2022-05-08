Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
News

Harrisburg Diocese Agrees To Create $7.5 Million Trust For Sex Abuse Survivors

Jillian Pikora
The Diocese of Harrisburg on World Prayer Day on Friday, May 4, 2022. Photo Credit: Facebook/Diocese of Harrisburg

A settlement has been reached and the Diocese of Harrisburg has agreed to set up a trust for the survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of its clergy. 

The agreed $7.5 million trust would allow the Diocese to come out of bankruptcy protection— the dioceses had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, and more than 50 people have filed claims that they were abused by priests since that time. 

"The steps we take today continue our commitment and responsibility to support survivors of clergy abuse, and to make restitution for the suffering they have endured," Bishop Ronald Gainer said in a news release on Thursday. "While I have acknowledged many times that no amount of money could ever compensate for the abuse these survivors have experienced, it is my prayer that this settlement will be the next step toward healing."

The Diocese of Harrisburg has 89 parishes serving 15 counties.

You can read the Diocese's full statement on the settlement agreement here

