Fleeing Man 'Seriously Injures' Police At Lower Paxton Burger King: Authorities

A police officer has been seriously injured following a foot pursuit at a Burger King in Lower Paxton Township.

Police in Susquehanna Township later arrested 30-year-old Korie Lamont Thomas following a standoff where he "barricaded himself in his residence armed with a knife," authorities state in a release issued on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Thomas-Atkins was wanted on a bench warrant when he was first spotted at the Union Deposite Road restaurant. When the officer attempted to arrest him, he fled and the foot pursuit began on Feb. 4, according to the release.

During this chase the officer was hurt and "several compassionate citizens who immediately recognized the Officer's need for help" assisted the officer until other "Law Enforcement from across the area responded," as detailed in the release.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

A second warrant was then issued for Thomas-Atkins and he was spotted in the 300 block of North Progess Avenue the following Day. Again, he fled but then time he went to his home in the township and barricaded himself with a knife, police say.

The Susquehanna Township Police, Lower Paxton Township Police, and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team reasoned with Thomas-Atkins and he eventually came out of his home.

Atkins was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, according tot he release.

He was charged with a felony for flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and escape, and a summary offense of peddling and solciitiing, according to court documents.

He has a criminal record for theft and drug use/possession has previous served five non-consecutive years of probabtion after pleaded gulity for those charges in five separate cases starting in 2014, according to his previous court dockets.

His court docket on this case was not immediately available on Feb. 8.

