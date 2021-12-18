Female Central PA Pastor Accused Of Sexually Assaulted Teen Girl: Report

A pastor from Central Pennsylvania is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl several times a week for about a year when she was 26 a decade ago, PennLive reports.

Lindsey Melnick, 36, was arrested on charges of statutory sex assault, aggravated indecent assault and more, court documents show. She was released on $15,000 unsecured bail and her next court hearing is set for Jan. 11.

Melnick, the pastor at the Breakthrough Church in Duncannon, was a teacher's aide in the girl's classes when she "manipulated and groomed her," in part using a fake Facebook account to talk to her, PennLive says. She apparently gave the girl a cell phone, and if the girl didn't answer, Melnick would become angry, the outlet said citing police.

Melnick -- who was also the girl's soccer coach -- would pick her up from her friends' houses and take her to a graveyard, give her back massages when others left the room at an event, and used the fake Facebook page to message the girl saying she was angered about "how you were torn away from me," PennLive says.

The church's website lists Melnick as its pastor. Her bio says she "has a passion for sharing Jesus with all, discipling believers, and helping people heal spiritually."

Click here for the complete report from PennLive.

