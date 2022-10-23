Ex-Probationer Slams Into House During High-Speed Chase In Central PA: Police

A 22-year-old woman had only recently gotten off probation when she slammed into a house while fleeing from the police in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, but the chase didn't end there, police say.

Kennedy Marie Jackson-Foucher initially fled from the Lower Paxton Township "at a high rate of speed" during a traffic stop while driving her silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court on Oct. 22, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.

Jackson-Foucher, "failed to pull over" and as she accelerated she "lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a residence in the 3500 block of Schoolhouse Road, Susquehanna Township," the police stated in the release.

It is unclear if anyone was in the home or if anyone was injured in the crash.

But the pursuit didn't end there, as she hopped out of the vehicle and ran from the police, according to the release.

She was soon apprehended and "was observed to be under the influence and was observed to have a suspended license - DUI Related," as detailed in the release.

Jackson-Foucher was arrested for a felony of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer; five misdemeanors for Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely - 2nd Offense (2 counts), Driving License Suspended/Revocate Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1-3rd or Subsequent Violation, Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, as well as three summary offenses for traffic violations, according to the police and court records:

She was sent to the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $50,000 in bail, according to her latest court docket.

She has previously served a year and a half of probation for two separate assault cases in 2020 and a DUI of the highest rate in 2021, according to her other criminal court dockets.

For this case, her preliminary hearing has been sent before Magisterial District Judge Joseph S. Lindsey on Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m., court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.