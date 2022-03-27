DUI Public Safety Director Fired For 'Reasons Beyond Crash': Report

A public safety director hired in a central Pennsylvania town less than a year ago has been fired following a DUI crash, PennLive reports.

However, municipal officials say the crash wasn't the only thing that contributed to Bill Baldwin's termination.

Baldwin, 51, of Hummelstown, was charged after a March 16 crash on West Chocolate Avenue in Derry Township, police previously announced. His car went off the north side of the highway and struck a tree.

Baldwin, Middletown Borough's public safety director, had a blood alcohol level between .10 and .16— the state limit is .08, police said.

Middletown Mayor Jim Curry told PennLive there have been concerns over Baldwin "for some time," but did not expand.

Baldwin, who was only appointed to the role in May 2021, was placed on unpaid administrative leave due to these charges, officials say.

Prior to his appointment the position had been vacant since 2018, according to public records.

