Dating App Nightmare Had Neighbors Hearing Screams After PA Man Imprisoned Woman In Apartment

A Pennsylvania woman's screams rang out alarming "a large number of residents" in one neighborhood— as she attempted to escape from a dating app meetup gone terribly wrong on Tuesday, Mar. 29, police say.

The woman had met her captor on the TAGGED dating app earlier in the month and had planned to meet him after "they talked and chatted socially for a few weeks," police stated in a release.

They met at the man's apartment in Highspire where he invited her in, "and things changed dramatically and very quickly," police say.

The man became hostile and blocked her exit from the apartment— at one point he even ripped the stove out of the kitchen wall to block her path, according to the release.

That's when the woman knew she was in danger so she "used a ploy to get the male into the bedroom," as stated in the release.

Somehow she was able to make it to the exit, run out of the apartment, into her car and drive off— all the while the man was chasing her, the release explains.

The man's neighbors had heard her screaming pleas for help during the encounter and called 911 at approximately 10:41 p.m., according to Highspire police who responded to the calls.

Police located the woman who told them that she was held captive by a man in the 300 block of Second Street in Harrisburg.

While in the apartment, police had to "climb over the stove that was ripped from the wall" and then they found the woman's cellphone and jacket, police say.

They also found her captor, who was identified as Norbell Lynch, 43, police stated in the release.

He has been charged with false imprisonment and theft.

After police released the statement on this incident, they shared some helpful tips on internet dating safety, you can read their advice here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.