Dad Arrested Following 5-Year-Old Daughter's Death In Central PA Hospital: Police

A 5-year-old girl is dead and her father has been arrested in connection with her sudden passing, police say.

Gregory E. Woods Jr. was arrested just one week after his 25th birthday, the day his daughter died at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to the police and court records.

Woods had only earned he had a daughter two years ago, PennLive reports citing court documents.

His daughter only called "MD" in the documents suffered extensive cuts and bruises over her face, arms, legs, and torso, the outlet reports citing the affidavit.

Her official cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy, according to the police.

Woods has been charged with three felonies for aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a victim less than 13, and endangering the welfare of a child, court records show.

"Additional charges against Woods are pending the results of the autopsy," police say.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail "due to the nature of the charges," court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David O'Leary on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., according to his court docket.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

