Central PA Man’s Bail Revoked, Warrant Issued For Raping Child: Police

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted by police for numerous charges in connection with multiple sexual assaults of children, according release by police on Wednesday.

Diego Alexis Torres-Gutierrez, 23, of Harrisburg, has been charged with the following for an incident on Feb. 19, according to his most recent court docket:

F1 Rape of Child

F1 Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

F2 Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

Torrs-Gutierrez was out $10,000 in bail as of April 25 in connection to another sexual assault where he allegedly gave a minor alcohol, according to court documents.

His previous court documents list incidents of sexual abuse of a minor and drug use on Aug. 5, 2021 and June 27, 2020.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 16, a few weeks after he was scheduled to appear before Judge Richard A. Lewis on Nov. 1, according to court documents.

All of his court dockets have been marked closed or inactive as police search for him.

Anyone with information about Torres-Gutierrez is asked to call Detective Dan Smeck with the Lower Paxton Township police at 717-554-1341.

