A central Pennsylvania man is wanted by police for indecent exposure.

Miguel Angel Madrid, 56, of Steelton, is wanted by Lower Paxton Township police, according to a release by police on Tuesday.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 25, according to the release.

The charge appears to stem from an incident on May 25, according his court docket.

Anyone with information is asked to Det. Dan Smeck at 717-5541341.

