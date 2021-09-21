Boy Shot Walking Down Harrisburg Street, Police Say

A 16-year-old boy was walking down a street in Harrisburg on Monday, according to area police.

The boy was shot in the leg while walking in the 100 block of North 18th Street around 8:45 p.m.

His wounds are non-life-threatening.

Police believe the shots came from a vehicle traveling through the area.

No arrests have been announced at the time of publication.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this am incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.