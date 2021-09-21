Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Boy Shot Walking Down Harrisburg Street, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
100 block of North 18th Street in Harrisburg.
100 block of North 18th Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 16-year-old boy was walking down a street in Harrisburg on Monday, according to area police.

The boy was shot in the leg while walking in the 100 block of North 18th Street around 8:45 p.m.

His wounds are non-life-threatening.

Police believe the shots came from a vehicle traveling through the area. 

No arrests have been announced at the time of publication.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this am incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

