Baby Clinging To Life After Lower Paxton Drowning Dies, Dad Charged With Murder, Police Say

On August 18, 2022, a Lower Paxton Township dad was spotted screaming his "infant had drowned"— now the baby has died, authorities announced on March 8, 2023.

Devine Davis, 29, was arrested on assault charges for the drowning in the 4900 block of Wynnewood Road after an investigation, according to the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police.

The infant had suffered life-threatening injuries but clung on until Feb. 22, 2023, the police say.

Davis was charged with murder on March 7, 2023.

He has been denied bail and remains in prison.

No additional information has been released.

