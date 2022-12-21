Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police

A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say.

The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.

At the hotel, police officers arrested 43-year-old Aaron Rios.

Following an investigation he was charged with felons for Criminal Attempt Homicide, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License, according to the police and confirmed by his latest court docket.

Rios has a criminal record and served prison time for driving under the influence and resisting arrest in both York and Dauphin County, as well as violating a protection from abuse order in Indiana County, court records show.

He's being held in the Dauphin County Prison as ordered by the Judge, according to his docket.

His preliminary hearing, in this case, is set before Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner on Jan. 5, 2023, at 2:45 p.m., his court docket details.

