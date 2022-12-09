Contact Us
9-Year-Old Girl Shot At Central PA House Party: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
The 1000 block of South 18th Street in Harrisburg.
The 1000 block of South 18th Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 9-year-old girl was injured shooting during a house party in Harrisburg on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities say.

The shots were fired inside a home during the party in the 1000 block of South 18th Street around 1 a.m. Harrisburg City spokesperson Matt Maisel said at a press conference on Monday.

The girl was shot in her heel and went to a local hospital for care, according to Maisel.

Party-goers and the girl’s parents are supposedly not cooperating with the police, Maisel told the press.

It remains unclear who was the intended targets as the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

