Dauphin
Dauphin

6-Year-Old Girl Raped 'On At Least Two Occasions,' Pennsylvania State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Cody Alan Jones
Cody Alan Jones Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

29-year-old man raped a 6-year-old girl at least two times, Pennsylvania state police allege. 

Cody Alan Jones of Williamstown was accused by the girl of sexual abuse, and "investigative efforts were undertaken which revealed that Jones sexually assaulted the victim on at least two occasions from July to August 2022," state police say.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office and the state police's Child Abuse Protective Unit approved the following 14 criminal charges against Jones: nine felonies for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13, indecent assault of a child under 13 (2 counts), corruption of minors (2 counts), and unlawful contact with a minor (2 counts), as well as four misdemeanors indecent exposure, open lewdness, indecent assault (2 counts), court records show. 

He was arrested on Sunday, August 28, according to state police. He was denied bail and remains in the Dauphin County Prison after being deemed a “danger to society” by Judge Kenneth A. Lenker, according to court documents. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum at 9:15 a.m. on September 19., according to his latest court docket. 

