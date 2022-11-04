Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Breaking News: One Dead In Pair Of Multi-Vehicle Crashes On I-81 (DEVELOPING)
50 People Displaced By Apartment Fire In Central PA

The 700 block of Garden Drive in Harrisburg.
The 700 block of Garden Drive in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Twitter/American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania @RedCrossGPA

Fifty people were displaced from their homes due to an apartment fire in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Apr. 10, according to the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 700 block of Garden Drive in Harrisburg around 9 a.m., according to the American Red Cross.

Twelve apartments in the building were affected and 48 people were originally reported as displaced— although that number was later increased to 50, according to the ARC.

The displaced received meals, blankets, and other emergency needs by the Red Cross at the Chambers Hill fire department at 6400 Chambers Hill Road.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available when Daily Voice reached out to fire officials for details on Monday morning.

