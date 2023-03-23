4-Week-Old Infant Murdered By PA Parents, Police Say

A Central Pennsylvania couple has been "charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child," police said in a release on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The child killed was the 4-week-old son of now 26-year-old Corey Dale Robbins, and 25-year-old Breanna L. Witten, 25, Harrisburg police detailed in the release.

Witten was arrested on Monday, March 20 at 12:30 p.m. followed by Robbins on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:45 a.m., according to the police.

The pair have been held in the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail due to the nature of the charges per state law, both the Judge and the district attorney agreed to this, court records show.

The infant died in November 2018 and the investigation has been ongoing ever since, according to the the release.

Robbins preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. April 6 at 11 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Robbins has a history of drug use that predates the death of his son, and has been found guilty of various related charges as well as resisting arrest, criminal mischief, assault, and a driving under the influence in April 2018, all in York and Dauphin counties serving only probation not prison time, his previous court dockets show.

This is Witten's first criminal charge and her court docket was unavailable at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.