22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Behind Church In Harrisburg: Police

The 22-year-old man was alive when the police arrived on the scene but he later died of his injuries, authorities say.

Damien Servidio was stabbed in the first block of North 16th Street in Harrisburg on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, around 9 p.m., according to a release the following morning by City Police and the county coroner's office.

Upon arrival, officers found him suffering from a stab wound "and was immediately transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment," the police say.

He died at the hospital and a homicide investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.

