Mass Shooting: Gunfire Erupts At PA Community Center (Developing)

Shots rang out at the Chevy Chase Community in White Township, Indiana County around 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 8, Pennsylvania State Police confirm.

At 11:30 a.m. an updated PSP release was shared with the press about the deadly shooting.

No names are being released until the next of kin has been notified.

The gunshot victims are identified as follows:

A 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh died from his gunshot wound at the scene.

An 18-year-old boy from Chicago, IL is in critical condition.

An 18-year-old boy from Florida was shot, status unknown.

A 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania was shot, status unknown.

A 19-year-old man from Pennsylvania was shot, status unknown.

A 22-year-old man from Pennsylvania was shot, status unknown.

A 19-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was shot, status unknown.

A 23-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was shot, status unknown.

A second 19-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was shot; her status is unknown.

The eight surviving gunshot victims were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, UPMC Mercy Hospital, and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

"Some of the victims were treated and have since been released," troopers said.

No suspects have been named and no one is in custody as of noon on Sunday.

A cash reward of an unnamed amount may be available for information leading to the arrest of the shooting, the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said in a separate release at noon.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

