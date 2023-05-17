Lower Paxton Twp. Girl Missing Over 1 Week, Police Say

Nya Chestnut left her home in the 400 block of Radcliffe Drive on May 8, and has not returned.

The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is requesting the public's assistance locating Nya.

Additional information about her was not released.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police at (717) 657-5656 or submit a tip here. The police are asking tipsters to reference Incident Number LP-23-010746.

