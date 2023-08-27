Livvy Dunne Cheers On BF Paul Skenes For So-So Altoona Curve Debut

Skenes, who was the top pick of the July MLB Draft, started in the Saturday, Aug. 26 game for Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate Altoona Curve. And gave up four runs on three hits in the first inning alone.

Skenes was pulled before he could complete his first inning in his debut, throwing more balls (17) than strikes (16).

Skenes earlier this month confirmed to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette that he and Dunne are very much a thing. While it's not immediately clear when the two started dating, they met at LSU, where he won a national title for the baseball team and she stars on the gymnastics team.

Dunne, who hails from Bergen County, NJ, is the No. 2 college athlete for NIL earnings, bringing in approximately $3.2 million with a collective 12 million followers.

Not all was lost; however, on Saturday for the Curve, who managed to shake off Skenes' shaky start to pull out a 9-8 win over Akron at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The comeback helped Skenes stave off his first Double-A loss after his team rallied to give him a no decision in the start.

According to the Athletic, the top pick had his best stuff going on the mound on Saturday, topping 100 mph, though he struggled with his command and keeping the ball in the zone.

During his career at multiple schools before becoming the first pick int he draft, Skenes was 23-6, notching more than 330 strikeouts and registering a 2.18 ERA.

