Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'

A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor."

Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn State and currently works as a recruiter in New York City.

Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from California, was featured on the 19th season of "The Bachelorette." He quit in the eighth week but is back for more fun. Hopefully this time he'll stick around.

The Bachelor premiers on Jan. 23, on ABC.

