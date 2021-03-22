PA Capitol Reopens For Tours

The Pennsylvania State Capitol Building has finally reopened to the public following a closure of 102 days due to COVID-19 and threats made following the US Capital Riots.

Daily tours for groups of 10 people were allowed to resume as of Monday, March 22 in the Capitol Building.

All three entrances were open including the main capitol entrance, the east wing and the north office building.

The opening does not come without some changes:

Due to COVID-19 all tours must be booked in advance online.

6 feet of distance between other tourists is required.

The number of people on the elevators will be limited.

Face masks covering both nose and mouth are required on all participants of tours over the age of two.

The Welcome Center remains closed.

The Capitol Restaurant has limited indoor seating and food selection.

Hand sanitizing is encouraged with stations available throughout the building.

Beside tours and lawmaking, no other indoor public events are currently permitted.

A non-coronavirus related protocol has also been instated, anyone who does not officially work in the building must pass through metal detectors. This requirement is due to the threats following the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

