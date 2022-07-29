Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lifestyle

Girl Scout Rescued After Becoming 'Inverted' On Ropes At Camp Small Valley

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
A Girl Scout on a ropes course at Camp Small Valley.
A Girl Scout on a ropes course at Camp Small Valley. Photo Credit: Facebook/Girl Scouts In The Heart Of Pennsylvania

A Girl Scout was rescued after becoming "stuck and inverted, several feet in the air, while attempting to transverse a High Line Obstacle course," at Camp Small Valley on Thursday, July 28, authorities say. 

Rescue Company 1 of the Harrisburg Bureau responded to the call of the upside camper around noon, the department says. 

When the company arrived at the Scout Camp, they found that camp staff had already stabilized the girl, who had been upside down for "several minutes," according to a statement released by the rescue company.

Firefighters used "ropes and riggings to safely lower the (girl)," as stated in the release. 

The camper was treated by emergency medical services at the scene, authorities say.

The fire rescue company was at the camp for about hour, ac cording to the release. 

Daily Voice reached to Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania regarding the incident on Thursday afternoon but has not heard as of Friday morning.

The incident appears to have happened during the second week of residents' camp, based on GSHPA's Facebook post from the previous day. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.