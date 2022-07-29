Girl Scout Rescued After Becoming 'Inverted' On Ropes At Camp Small Valley

A Girl Scout was rescued after becoming "stuck and inverted, several feet in the air, while attempting to transverse a High Line Obstacle course," at Camp Small Valley on Thursday, July 28, authorities say.

Rescue Company 1 of the Harrisburg Bureau responded to the call of the upside camper around noon, the department says.

When the company arrived at the Scout Camp, they found that camp staff had already stabilized the girl, who had been upside down for "several minutes," according to a statement released by the rescue company.

Firefighters used "ropes and riggings to safely lower the (girl)," as stated in the release.

The camper was treated by emergency medical services at the scene, authorities say.

The fire rescue company was at the camp for about hour, ac cording to the release.

Daily Voice reached to Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania regarding the incident on Thursday afternoon but has not heard as of Friday morning.

The incident appears to have happened during the second week of residents' camp, based on GSHPA's Facebook post from the previous day.

