Best Places To Beat The Heat In Central PA That Aren't Amusement Parks

With heatwave after heatwave, the Susquehanna Valley seems to be hotter than ever this year. Most of us want to stay cool and beat the heat but many of us don't want the crowds (or the price tag) of an amusement park or resort hotel. We hear you! Here are some great spots for you to beat the heat in Central Pennsylvania.

Adams

Littlestown YMCA Pool Facebook Littlestown YMCA Pool

Littlestown Community Pool

This YMCA has both indoor and outdoor pools. Not to mention swim classes and multiple slides.

Located at: 151 E Lakeview Dr, Littlestown, PA 17340.

Boiling Springs Pool Facebook- Boiling Springs Pool

Boiling Springs Pool

A rotating menu of smoothies, hotdogs, and shaved ice pool side!?! Plus they have a slide and cute t-shirts in multiple colors, what's not to love?

Located at: 2 Mountain Rd Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

Cumberland

Hampden Park's rock wall over the pool. Facebook- Hampden Park

Hampden Park

This park has a rock wall over a pool! Too daring for you? There is a splash pool with fountains and showers for the less brave among you. Let's not forget about the slide and fireworks displays throughout the summer.

Located at: 5002 Hampden Park Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Dauphin

Friendship YMCA Indoor pool Facebook Friendship YMCA

Friendship YCMA

This is the new name for the favorite hangout, formerly known as the Friendship Community Center. Don't risk a sunburn at this indoor facility with a huge slide, swimming lanes, a kiddie pool and a hot tub. It also has many air conditioned rooms with fun activities like a rock wall and ping-pong table which will make the whole family happy.

Located at: 5000 Commons Drive, Harrisburg, PA 1711.

Mountain View Swim Club Facebook- Mountain View Swim Club

Mountain View Swim Club

Ready for freshly grilled food? Crawdads Gill has you covered! Located beside the pool, which has two slides and plenty of room to lounge, you can enjoy some tasty eats. There is also a wading pool for your little ones too.

Located at 7501 Manor Drive Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Lancaster

Lancaster County Parks pool. Facebook Lancaster County Parks

Lancaster County Parks

There is nothing quite like the parks in Lancaster. The county owns the largest pool around, plus there is fishing and kayaking. Never underestimate Parks & Rec.

Conestoga Pines Pool Google Maps-- Conestoga Pool

This is owned by Lancaster Rec. and has tons of swimming classes at affordable prices.

Located off of Pitney Road at 200 Arthur E Morris Parkway Lancaster, PA 17601.

Lancaster Wading Pools

The city of Lancaster is full of fun parks with wading pools that families with younger children will love! There are several location throughout the city. These locations are all free.

Lebanon

Myerstown Community Pool Facebook - Myerstown Community Pool

Myerstown Community Pool

Plenty of slides and picnic tables, both child size and for grown-ups!

Located across the street from the public park at 1, W Center Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067.

Mt. Gretna Lake and Beach. Facebook Lake Mt. Gretna Lake and Beach

Mt. Gretna Lake and Beach

Pennsylvania does not have beach along the Atlantic, but you can still go chill on a beach and built some sand castles. This family run beach offers boating and a high jump.

Located at 130 Lakeview Drive, Mt Gretna, PA 17064

York

Green Valley Swimming Pool & Sports Club. Facebook- Green Valley Swimming Pool & Sports Club

Green Valley Swim & Sports Club

Looking for more than a pool? Enjoy America's favorite pastime of baseball with an afternoon at the bating cages and a full sized diamond. How about a tennis match or basketball game before you jump in the massive pool?

Located at: 1725 Poplars Rd, West Manchester Township, PA 17408

Lincoln Way Swimming Pool & Sports Club Facebook- Lincoln Way Swimming Pool & Sports Club

Lincoln Way Swim & Sports Club

The club is similar to Green Valley but it boasts five slides and three diving boards, so if you want to jump, dive, leap, slide or plug into the pool--you can!

Located at: 4321 Zimmerman Dr, York, PA 17408

*Bonus*

Codorus State Park Facebook- Codorus State Park

Codorus State Park. Codorus State Park

Straddling both York and Adams counties Codorus State Park has boating, swimming and lounging under natures beautiful umbrellas, trees-- not to mention year round hiking, camping and much more.

Located at: 2600 Smith Station Rd Hanover, PA 17331

These pools all have various fees and hours which are subject to change, check out each of the websites and give the locations a call for the most up to date information.

Do you know of some great swimming holes, fishing spots, boat launches or pools you want to share with the community? Email the name, location and a photo to jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

